Yakima residents can comment on the city’s plan for distributing $1.8 million in federal development and housing funds in the community at a Yakima City Council meeting Tuesday.
The funds — Community Development Block Group and HOME Investment funds — are used to provide emergency repairs to homeowners who are senior or disabled, used for public service programs, and used for new construction of affordable housing.
The draft plan shows about $1 million in CDBG funds and about $800,000 in HOME funds will be available throughout the 2022 program year.
An ethnic disparity was reported in families who received assistance through the housing repair program in 2021, and the draft plan takes some steps to address that disparity.
The city’s neighborhood development office has partnered with La Casa Hogar and El Sol de Yakima to make sure Hispanic and Spanish-speaking residents are aware of the program, and newspaper advertising is included in the plan to reach Spanish-speaking residents, other minorities and people with disabilities, according to the draft annual plan.
The council also asked the office to work with the Community Integration Committee to review the process for assisting families through the program.
The draft plan is available on the city website.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, the council will consider an ordinance updating the naming process for public parks and recreation facilities, removing the requirement that a person be deceased for at least one year.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Discussion of the flag policy. The council requested more information from the legal department about flying the LGBTQ Pride flag during Pride Month in June.
• Discussion of the Council Nominating Committee process. The council is considering adjusting the makeup of the committee that recommends appointments to city boards and committees. The staff recommends the council keep the two-year term length it agreed on in January, but some council members previously supported moving to a rotating schedule.
Register for public comment by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.