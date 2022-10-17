Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10.
They put up and carried signs calling which read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”
Authorities launched an extensive search of the park, Yakima River and nearby lakes and ponds in the days following his disappearance. Family members are now leading search efforts, and community members have come together to raise supplies and money for the effort.
Yakima police are still actively investigating the case and there is no indication of foul play, said Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said Monday.
Inzunza added that it would be inappropriate to go into detail for an ongoing investigation, but that YPD will update the public should new information be discovered.
The residents who rallied outside the police station said they haven’t heard enough from police about the investigation.
“We don’t need to see evidence, we just want an update,” said Elizabeth Britton, who was born and raised in Yakima and is a member of Lucian's extended family. “This is about Lucian.”
Francisco Alfaro of Yakima carried signs and walked along the street in front of the police station. He said that in the absence of updates, some rumors are spreading.
“Any information will help us understand where this is going,” he said. “Speculations are coming up because there’s no updates … If YPD can clear up some of those, it would help a lot.”
Lucian, who is autistic and nonverbal, is fascinated with sea life. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark the day he went missing.
