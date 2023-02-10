Sharon Hanek from the Washington Federation of Republican Women will speak at two events hosted by the Yakima Republican Women’s Club Thursday.
Hanek will give a presentation about schools and education at the club’s monthly luncheon. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Yakima, 802 E. Yakima Ave.
Lunch costs $25, and people are asked to RSVP by Monday by email to yakimarepublicanwomensclub@gmail.com or by calling 509-833-5882 or 360-790-5793.
That same evening, people can join Hanek at the club’s Dessert and Discussion. This event will start at 7 p.m. at the Yakima Woman’s Century Club, 304 N. Second St.
Dessert and Discussion, also requiring people to RSVP, is an evening meeting for discussion, planning and grassroots action, according to the event flyer.
