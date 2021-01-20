The Yakima Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon on Thursday via Zoom.
The club will meet virtually on the third Thursday of each month until further notice, according to a news release. President Ann Bowman can provide Zoom access information by calling 509-678-5123 before the meeting starts.
The scheduled speaker for the January meeting is Mandy Ketcham, community relations coordinator with Highgate Senior Living in Yakima. She will discuss senior mental health issues, Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The club also will install officers, discuss by-law changes, and determine objectives and goals for the club for the coming year.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, also is scheduled to address the group if his schedule allows.