Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell will share an update on crime and funding in the Yakima Valley at an upcoming Yakima Republican Women’s Club meeting.
The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Terrace Heights Civic Center, 4011 Commonwealth Road, according to a newsletter from club President Ann Bowman.
Those wanting lunch from Debbie’s Catering at the event need to RSVP to 509-833-5882 or 360-790-5793 by noon Monday. The cost for lunch is $24.
