People who want to learn about getting involved in local politics and campaigns can attend a discussion hosted by the Yakima Republican Women’s Club on Sept. 7.
The discussion will be at from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Women’s Century Club historic Donald House, 304 N. Second St. in Yakima.
Yakima City Council members Matt Brown and Patricia Byers will speak at the event, along with former congressional candidate Corey Gibson and local organizer Benine McDonnell.
“We hope to help the people of Yakima be more comfortable getting involved in political campaigns and become more active voters,” YRWC President Ann Bowman said in an email.
Anyone interested should RSVP to echo94@yahoo.com or 509-678-5123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.