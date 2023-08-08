In a late spring and summer that had been dry even by Yakima Valley standards, the rainfall from this past weekend and Monday provided much-needed moisture.
Yakima received 0.34 inches of rain Friday through Monday, easily surpassing the city’s average August precipitation of 0.21 inches and roughly equaling the rain which fell in May, June and July combined, the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office reported.
The rain gauge at the Yakima Air Terminal recorded 0.02 inches on Friday, Aug. 4; 0.06 inches on Saturday, Aug. 5; 0.16 inches on Sunday, Aug. 6; and 0.10 inches on Monday, Aug. 7, according to NWS statistics.
At the same weather station, 0.11 inches of rain fell in May, 0.07 in June and 0.22 in July.
The weekend’s rainfall boosted the year-to-date precipitation for Yakima to 4.23 inches, still behind the usual 4.68 inches received by Aug. 9, the weather service reported. Yakima’s annual rainfall average is 8.01 inches.
No daily records for precipitation were set in Yakima, as the city received 0.24 inches of rain on Aug. 6, 1953, and 0.28 inches on Aug. 7, 2003.
The 0.34 inches thus far this month already surpass the monthly totals for nearly every August in Yakima since 2000. The exceptions were 2003 (0.44 inches of rain), 2004 (1.19), 2014 (0.90) and 2019 (0.75).
Sunnyside also received some rain from this past weekend’s weather system, with 0.17 inches falling Saturday through Monday, the NWS Pendleton office reported. Ellensburg officially received a trace of rainfall each day Friday through Monday at its Bowers Field weather station.
No rain and hotter temperatures are expected in Yakima for the rest of the week and weekend, with highs in the upper 80s through Friday and into the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service predicts.
Water supply and drought
As of last week, much of Yakima County was considered abnormally dry, with the northern portion of the county in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Yakima and 11 other counties in the state are covered by a drought emergency declaration, the state Department of Ecology said last month.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation last week maintained its water supply forecast for the Yakima basin with junior water rights holders receiving 72% of supply. The cuts began June 1 and apply to the June 1 through Sept. 30 irrigation entitlements. Senior water rights holders will receive 100%.
The pro-rationing covers junior irrigation districts including the Roza and Kittitas districts, and the Wapato Irrigation Project. Some farmers are not planting in fields they normally would in the Yakima Valley, and some cherry trees were not being watered post-harvest, a DOE news release said last month.
