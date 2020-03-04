YAKIMA, Wash. — Local radio host and community volunteer Reesha Cosby intends to run for the 14th District State Senate seat, she reiterated Wednesday.
The seat is held by Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima. Cosby, a Democrat, announced her intent to file in a public event Tuesday evening at Single Hill Brewing in Yakima.
"I'm very excited to see such a diverse group of supporters who showed up for my event and I have the full backing of the Yakima Democrats, who have stepped up to volunteer to support me in my campaign," Cosby said Wednesday.
Since moving to Yakima in 2002, Cosby has gained a following as an on-air personality, morning show host and producer for several radio stations. She still works in radio and thus will be taking further steps required because of that role.
"As an on-air radio broadcaster, I will have to follow FCC rules surrounding my campaign," Cosby said. "I'm very excited about my campaign and I intend to file next week with the PDC (Public Disclosure Commission of Washington state) according to official rules."
The state agency regulates candidates, campaigns and lobbyists, according to its website.
Cosby has been volunteering for the past 13 years for such organizations as the Junior League of Yakima, Junior Leagues of Washington State (State Chair), 11th Avenue Ballet (Art In Motion), The Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Schools Foundation. In 2019, Cosby joined the Safe Yakima Youth Coalition as a committee member, and became a member of the NAACP Yakima Chapter. She was also elected that year to serve a term as president of the board for YWCA Yakima.