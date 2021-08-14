Hundreds of people attended a rally and protest Saturday along North 40th Avenue at Chesterely Park in Yakima against COVID-19 vaccine requirements and mask mandates.
Many attendees at Saturday’s rally carried colorful signs and yelled and waved at passing motorists. The rally followed protests at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Thursday and Friday concerning required vaccinations for staff.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Aug. 9 that Washington state employees and most health care and long-term care workers would be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in Yakima County and across the nation in recent weeks because of the more infectious delta variant. Yakima County hospitalization rates, which were at 2.7 per 100,000 in mid-June, were at 11.2 this past week, according to the Yakima Health District.
The state Department of Health said Friday that COVID-19-related hospital admissions reached November 2020 levels as of Aug. 8 based on data reported by Washington state hospitals.
COVID-19 admission rates are increasing in all age groups over 18. In addition, many hospitals and other health care facilities are experiencing staffing challenges that decrease the number of available beds, the state said.
As of late July, about 95% of COVID-19 cases who were hospitalized since February were not fully vaccinated, the DOH said.