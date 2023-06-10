Hundreds of people lined Yakima Avenue for the parade and Naches Avenue was packed with attendees, entertainment and vendors Saturday as Yakima Pride hosted a festival and parade for the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The Pride parade traveled Saturday morning along Yakima Avenue from South 16th Avenue through downtown to Naches Avenue. The route was lined with many more spectators than previous years, said Joshua Hastings, president of Yakima Pride.

“We had a lot of community support,” Hastings said. “There’s always a lot of people when you get to the center of downtown, but today there were more people earlier on the parade route.”

Following the parade, the Yakima Pride festival kicked off at 11 a.m. on two blocks of Naches Avenue, and the closed street, sidewalks and center boulevard already were crowded with people in the event’s first hour.

“The parade went fantastic, and other than a small issue with power (for the stage), we’re hoping for a good day at the festival,” Hastings said.

Saturday’s event included live entertainment on the main stage on Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way between The Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Pride office. Music and drag performances were planned.

The festival also included LGBTQ+ diverse and inclusive exhibitors and vendors, with the sights, sounds and smells of food and drink vendors also noticeable on Naches Avenue.

Hastings said Yakima Pride is in its fourth year as a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization committed to supporting the needs of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in the Yakima Valley.

The group’s first festival, in 2019, had 1,100 people attend, and last year’s event had 4,200 attendees, Hastings said.

This year, festival organizers anticipated roughly 6,500 participants and 3,000 parade spectators, with an estimated 25 to 30 vehicles participating in the parade, according to a city of Yakima news release.