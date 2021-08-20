The Yakima Pride Festival and Parade has been postponed because of heavy wildfire smoke, organizers said Friday afternoon.
The festival and parade was planned Saturday morning in downtown Yakima. It will be rescheduled to a later date.
“Due to the amount of smoke coming from the severe Washington state wildfires, Yakima Pride Festival had made the toughest decision a Pride organization has to make,” a message posted on the organization’s Facebook page said.
An air quality alert has been extended to 11 a.m. Monday in Yakima County because of wildfire smoke. Smoke is coming from the Schneider Springs Fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches, which has grown significantly over the last few days. Air quality was rated “very unhealthy” on Friday afternoon.
A live taping of the "Gayish" podcast is still planned at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hop Capital Brewing in Yakima.