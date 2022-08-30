The Yakima Police Department has changed its procedures for people who walk into the police station to report a domestic violence incident. The new process prioritizes survivor safety and security.
The issue of walk-in reports was raised at the August domestic violence coalition meeting after a survivor of a felony-level intimate partner violence incident waited at the building at 200 S. Third St. for more than four hours to file a report.
Yakima police Lt. Chad Janis said the waiting time was the result of call response and case flow. Officers are not stationed at the police department to take walk-in reports. Reports of domestic violence must be taken by uniformed officers, not by civilian staff, so survivors must wait for an officer to arrive.
“Sometimes, based on what’s going on out in the field and our current staffing levels, the waits can be significant, like we saw in the example at the coalition meeting,” Janis said. “Having a better way of reassuring our victims that when they come to the police department it’s a safe place is important.”
Since the last coalition meeting, Janis and the YWCA’s crime victim advocate have trained staff members on safety and security measures for victims.
As part of the new process, civilian workers who staff the front counter will direct the reporting person to a quiet, secure space, connect them with a community advocate and collect information for a lethality assessment while waiting for an officer to arrive, Janis said. The changes go into effect Sept. 6.
How it works
Janis said the new process is a simple one that focuses on victim safety.
When a person approaches the counter to report an incident of domestic violence, staff members will first ask if the offender is nearby, assessing if they may have followed the victim to the parking lot or lobby.
“The first priority is to make the victim safe, to take them to a place within the police department that’s secure and outside of the lobby,” Janis said.
The next step is to address basic needs.
“The three things you need to offer the person that’s experiencing the traumatic event (are) security, shelter and potentially food,” Janis said.
Once those needs have been met and the victim is in a safe and more comfortable place, the staff members will connect the victim with a DV advocate and fill out the lethality assessment.
That assessment includes 14 yes-or-no questions that help police determine safety or danger levels and connect victims with support services. Civilian staff members have been trained to fill out the assessment, which is also filled out by first responders who are called to an active incident.
During the walk-in process, an incident and case number are created with call details for an officer to respond to when available. The lethality assessment responses are relayed to the service provider or advocate and responding officer.
Janis said someone will always remain with the victim until the advocate or officer arrives so they aren’t left alone in an unfamiliar place.
“It’s really important when somebody asks for help that they feel safe in doing so, that they’re taken to a safe place and that they’re connected to the correct services within the community that can help them with whatever they’re going through,” Janis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.