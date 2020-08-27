More than 170 people tuned in to a virtual town forum about gangs in Yakima on Wednesday evening.
That viewership reflected Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray’s opening words that gangs are a real problem in Yakima — and the issues are serious.
Flanking Murray were Sgt. David Cortez, of the major crimes unit, and Capt. Jay Seely, as well as several detectives and an FBI special agent assigned to the Yakima area.
Detective Thomas Garza said police have documented at least 298 active gang members in Yakima County, a majority of whom operate within the city of Yakima.
Garza said Yakima’s are primarily Hispanic street gangs, with members predominantly identifying with the Nortenos or Surenos.
Garza added that police have also documented at least 42 gang members who are under 18 years old.
Murray said one of the most surprising things about Yakima’s situation is how young members are when gangs recruit them, as well as the levels of violence gang members expect from those youths.
Detective Ilfonso Garcia said many of Yakima’s youths associated with gangs are recruited in the sixth and seventh grades and often asked by adult members to commit violent crimes as part of their initiation.
Murray said that parents who fear their children might be in or at risk of joining a gang can contact the police department for guidance on available resources.
Community members viewing the forum also noted several nonprofits — The Love Project, RRR Ministries, and In This Together — with histories of helping people involved with gangs.
Murray said prevention efforts are within the realm of such nonprofit agencies. He said Yakima’s officers need to be out on the streets, working on violent crimes, since they are the only ones with the authority to do so.
In closing, Murray said that one of the department’s greatest challenges is community silence. People often have information about a gang-related crime but won’t share the details with law enforcement.
He noted that fear of retaliation from gang members is often behind that silence, but emphasized that people could connect with law enforcement through multiple ways.
“We will work hard, we will work tirelessly, to address this problem,” Murray said. “This doesn’t have to be the narrative for this community.”