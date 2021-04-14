Updated: A man with a machete was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours at the Home Depot in Yakima on Wednesday night.
Yakima police were called the store at 2115 S. First St. after 7 p.m. about a man threatening others with a machete, the YPD said via Twitter.
The man was taken into custody with minor injuries after several hours of negotiation with police.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said he was proud of officers for their work.
"I am proud of our team. It is very difficult to have the patience to preserve the life & safety of an armed individual resisting efforts to safely take them into custody," Murray said on Twitter. "A great example of exceptional training, exceptional customer service, and plain exceptional people at YPD."