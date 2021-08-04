Yakima police Sgt. Joseph Deccio was a devoted family man and someone who took pride in his physical fitness, a colleague recalled.
“Fitness was a key component of his lifestyle,” said police Lt. Chad Janis, who worked with Deccio in several capacities. “He’s a guy who loved his family and took fitness very seriously.”
Which, Janis said, made Deccio’s sudden death a shock to the department.
Deccio, 38, was at work when he experienced a “significant medical episode,” around 2 p.m., according to a department news release. Deccio was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after four hours of of life-saving efforts.
While the department is coping with the shock, Janis said the YPD is making sure Deccio’s wife and two children are being taken care of and the department is continuing to protect the public.
“Yes, we are grieving, but police services have not been interrupted,” Janis said, adding that various agencies around the county have offered to assist YPD.
Deccio’s older brother is Wapato police Sgt. Mike Deccio, Wapato police Chief Nolan Wentz said in a statement on his department’s Facebook page. Wentz, a retired YPD lieutenant, had worked with Deccio at the department, the statement said.
A Yakima native, Deccio was a corporal in the U.S. Army National Guard and deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom-II as a cavalry scout with the 81st Brigade.
Deccio was a 15-year veteran of the police department and served in a variety of capacities. As a field training officer, he provided recruits fresh out of the academy their first experience on the road as police officers.
He served on the Yakima SWAT team, becoming the leader of its sniper unit. He had also worked as a K-9 coordinator, school resource officer coordinator and a patrol officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2015, and his last assignment was working in the property crimes unit of the detective division.
Deccio received many awards, including the city’s Golden Apple and numerous certificates of merit for his work as a police officer and SWAT team member, Janis said.
“He is the fabric of our community. He grew up here, came back after serving his country honorably,” Janis said. “He has so many ties to the community.”
Deccio’s body was taken from the Yakima County Coroner’s Office to the Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee in a procession that went past YPD headquarters on South Third Street.
“He’s an incredible man, and we’re doing everything we can to honor him,” Janis said.
His death is the first line-of-duty death for the Yakima police, according to Janis and the Behind the Badge Foundation, which maintains the state’s memorial to fallen police officers.
Arrangements for his funeral are pending, according to the city.