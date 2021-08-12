Emergency vehicles line up down Fair Avenue to Nob Hill Boulevard during a procession ahead of the memorial service for Sgt. Joe Deccio at Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.
A Yakima County Sheriff deputy salutes as the hearse containing the body of Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio drives by during the procession Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, along Terrace Heights Drive in Yakima, Wash.
Members of Yakima Police Department's Honor Guard fold the flag that draped Sgt. Joe Deccio's casket during his memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Lt. Ira Cavin speaks at Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle speaks at Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray speaks at Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
A bagpiper with Puget Sound Firefighters Pipes and Drums plays "Going Home" at Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio's detective vehicle, left, his personal pickup truck, right and the Yakima SWAT team Bearcat are displayed at Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. Deccio was also a member of the SWAT team. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Pallbearers carry Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio's casket into the Yakima Valley SunDome for his memorial service Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
The hearse bearing Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio arrives at the Yakima Valley SunDome for his memorial service Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
A Yakima County Sheriff deputy salutes as the hearse containing the body of Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio drives by during the procession Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, along Terrace Heights Drive in Yakima, Wash.
A Yakima County Sheriff deputy salutes during a procession for Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, along Terrace Heights Drive in Yakima, Wash.
Members of Yakima Police Department's Honor Guard fold the flag that draped Sgt. Joe Deccio's casket during his memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Lt. Ira Cavin speaks at Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle speaks at Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray speaks at Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
A bagpiper with Puget Sound Firefighters Pipes and Drums plays "Going Home" at Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio's detective vehicle, left, his personal pickup truck, right and the Yakima SWAT team Bearcat are displayed at Deccio's memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. Deccio was also a member of the SWAT team. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Pallbearers carry Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio's casket into the Yakima Valley SunDome for his memorial service Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
The hearse bearing Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio arrives at the Yakima Valley SunDome for his memorial service Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Deccio, who died Aug. 3 after collapsing at work, was the department's first line-of-duty death. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
As hundreds gathered to grieve the loss of Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio, his police colleagues assured his family they are not alone.
“I know right now there’s a huge hole in your heart, but for a moment I want you to feel the love in this room,” Lt. Ira Cavin told Deccio’s family during a memorial service at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday. “From family friends, co-workers and total strangers, it’s all directed at you. While it can’t match Joe’s love for you, hopefully in some small way it will fill that void, even for a moment.”
Deccio, 38, died Aug. 3 of a heart condition. He is the first YPD officer to die in the line of duty, Chief Matt Murray said.
“Like his family, we are heartbroken by his loss,” Murray said.
Deccio’s memorial service was attended by more than 600 people, including officers from Seattle to Spokane. Murray said police agencies from around the Valley covered for YPD starting at midnight Wednesday, allowing officers to get a night’s rest before the memorial service.
A Yakima County Sheriff deputy salutes as the hearse containing the body of Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio drives by during the procession Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, along Terrace Heights Drive in Yakima, Wash.
PHOTOS: Procession for Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio in Yakima
A procession of Deccio family members and first responders across Washington escort the hearse containing the body of Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio from 41st Street in Terrace Heights along Terrace Heights Drive to Yakima Avenue in Yakima, Wash., as it made its way to the public funeral Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Yakima, Wash. The procession headed east along Nob Hill before turning left at Fair Avenue and ended at the Yakima SunDome where the public memorial service is conducted.
A Yakima County Sheriff deputy salutes as the hearse containing the body of Yakima police Sgt. Joe Deccio drives by during the procession Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, along Terrace Heights Drive in Yakima, Wash.
A procession ahead of the memorial service for Sgt. Joe Deccio makes its way down Fair Avenue to the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.
The service started with a procession from Terrace Heights through Yakima to the SunDome, where pallbearers escorted Deccio’s flag-draped casket inside past a double line of officers in dress uniforms giving a salute.
At the service, Deccio’s casket was flanked by mementos of his 15 years on the police department, as well as his service in the state Army National Guard’s 88th Brigade. Deccio served in Iraq as a cavalry scout.
Among the mourners were veterans, some wearing cavalry trooper hats.
Inside the SunDome, at the back of the arena, sat Deccio’s detective car, the Yakima SWAT armored vehicle and Deccio’s personal pickup truck, which city spokesman Randy Beehler said was one of Deccio’s prized possessions.
Near the end of the service, three volleys from a 21-gun salute reverberated through the arena before his casket was escorted out for a private family ceremony.
In Deccio’s 15 years on the department, he served as a patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT team sniper and coordinated school resource officers and police-dog units. He was promoted to sergeant in 2015. His last assignment was working the property crimes unit as a detective sergeant.
Deccio was at work Aug. 3 when he told one of his detectives that he wasn’t feeling well and needed someone to take him to the hospital. Deccio collapsed and his fellow officers performed CPR on him before he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he died several hours later despite efforts to revive him.
Wapato police Sgt. Michael Deccio, Deccio’s brother, thanked the officers, firefighters, paramedics and hospital staff who tried to save Deccio’s life.
“You gave Joe every chance, and my family couldn’t have asked more of you that day,” he said.
He recalled his brother as a mischievous, fun-loving child who used to run around with a cape and sword pretending to be He-Man from “Masters of the Universe.” He was also a bit of a daredevil, his brother recalled, getting a concussion after riding a tricycle down a flight of stairs in the house.
Michael Deccio and others also spoke of the importance Deccio placed on his family. He said Deccio was fully in love with his wife, Amber, and always talked about his two sons.
“He loved you guys so much. He was proud of you, and I know he is going to proud of the men you are going to become,” Michael Deccio told Deccio’s sons.
Capt. Shawn Boyle, who was Deccio’s first patrol sergeant when he joined the YPD, said Deccio saw moving into the detective bureau as both a personal challenge and a way to spend more time with his family.
Cavin said Deccio and he studied together for the sergeant’s exam, even though only one of them could get the job. Cavin edged out Deccio, but he said Deccio had no problem working under Cavin. Cavin said he would have had no a problem working for Deccio.
When it came time for the lieutenant’s examination, Cavin said he and Deccio talked about the position, but Deccio declined because the promotion would not allow him to spend as much time with his family.
“I always admired Joe, and admired him then, for doing what so many in our job fail to do. He prioritized his family above his career,” Cavin said.
Deccio, Cavin said, was a natural leader, and even after his promotion to lieutenant, Cavin said he would counsel with Deccio.
Murray said Deccio was a man who loved his team, and they loved him back.
Michael Deccio urged those attending to keep Deccio in their hearts, and follow his example.
“As long as he stays in our hearts, he’s not gone,” he said, his voice catching with emotion.