Yakima police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a crash in which a 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a motorcycle while walking Saturday.
Police are trying to find the occupants of a white, 15-passenger van the motorcycle had passed when the crash occurred, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Fair Avenue just before 8 p.m. and found Timothy Dewitt of Yakima unresponsive in the roadway, according to a news release.
Police administered CPR until medics arrived. Dewitt later died at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the release said.
The motorcycle driver, a 27-year-old Toppenish man, told police he was southbound on Fair Avenue at Maple Street and swung into the left center lane to pass two cars when he struck Dewitt, the release said.
Police did not release the name of the motorcycle driver, who suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident or how to contact the driver and passengers of the van is urged to call Officer Jim Yates at 509-575-6246.
