More than a year has passed since the Yakima Police Department started tracking intimate partner violence incidents in Yakima, and the first month of overlapping data looks promising, officials said at a domestic violence coalition meeting Tuesday.
YPD launched its Intimate Partner Violence Dashboard in June 2021, and July 2021 was the first full month of data. About 194 incidents were reported.
Yakima Police Lt. Chad Janis said July 2021 can be taken as the baseline — a complete month’s numbers before the department and its partners began making changes to its domestic violence response.
A year later, with new programs operational in the agency and partnering organizations, about 177 incidents were reported in July, about 17 fewer than the previous year.
“That’s a trend in the right direction,” Janis said at the meeting Tuesday.
About 169 of those incidents were reported to the department. Eight arrests were described as proactive. Janis said those arrests, made outside of an active, new incident, are the result of the evidence-based process the department now uses to follow-up with victims and offenders.
Overall, Janis said the initial data looks positive, but the department will need another four years’ worth of data to accurately capture trends. In the meantime, the coalition is looking at areas of improvement.
“We can always do better,” Janis said.
One point of discussion Tuesday was the process for crime reporting at the police department, 200 S. Third St. in Yakima. The issue was raised recently after a survivor of a felony-level intimate partner violence incident waited at the building for more than four hours to file a report.
“It’s simply not OK for a DV victim to wait that long, and we can do better,” Janis said at the meeting.
He said the waiting time is the result of the reporting process and case flow.
“We don’t put police officers at the police department waiting for somebody to walk through our doors to take reports from them,” he said.
Capt. Shawn Boyle said a key difference with domestic violence cases is that uniformed officers have to take the report. Reports of other crimes, such as thefts or vandalism, can be taken by clerical staff at the front counter.
“The idea with domestic violence is it has to be an officer that can generate the charges,” Boyle said.
If a survivor comes to report an incident after the fact, Janis said staff members can enter the request as a call in the department’s system, requesting an officer.
From there, timing depends on priority. The immediate focus is active incidents, he said, and patrol officers are dispatched to incidents in the community that require a first responder.
“The officers are out taking in-progress calls, and then once there’s an available beat car that’s in that district, they come in and take the report, which ultimately happens way later in the day,” Janis said.
He and Boyle both said that waiting period can be traumatic for the victim.
Janis said the department has some ideas to improve the process, including training clerical or civilian staff to make initial assessments for domestic violence incidents and lethality.
The assessments are generally filled out by officers and used to determine safety or danger levels and connect victims with support services.
“What we need to get over, as a barrier, is our civilian employees making those initial screens, and our officers and detectives, they’re just going to have to sometimes live with the fact that it was a civilian employee that made that screening and not a police officer,” Janis said. “It might make them a witness, it might make them have to go to court and testify to what they did on occasion, but it’s going to provide a better service to the victims that are reporting crimes at our front desk.”
Janis said the training begins Thursday for the front desk staff.
Similarly, he said the department’s two civilian community service officers could also help make assessments and take the survivor to a safe, secure and more comfortable place to wait for an officer or victim advocates.
“It’s going to have to be a collaboration of efforts, and when those circumstances happen, we hope the next time that this is a very different story that we’re hearing up here,” Janis said. “But the bottom line is, we can do better and our intention is to do so and do so in a very quick manner.”
