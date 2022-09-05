YAKIMA — The Yakima Police Department is warning residents that a cougar was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park.
The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just off 48th Avenue near the park, and officers were out trying to find it.
"Please stay clear of the area of Randall Park in Yakima off of 48th," the department posted. "If you live in the area please bring your children and pets inside and stay safe!"
Anyone with further information about the cougar is asked to call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.
