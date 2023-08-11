With help from Yakima police and the Yakima Humane Society, Pebbles the tortoise is back in her backyard pool after a brief escape.
“In all my years in the department, we have never picked up a tortoise before,” YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
Employees at Bernd Moving Systems, 660 N. 18th Ave. called Yakima police’s animal control division Wednesday about a turtle under one of its trucks. Animal control found it was a tortoise and brought it back to police headquarters, where Seely said staff fell in love with it and took lots of pictures.
Police posted the tortoise’s photo on YPD’s social media channels, asking people to contact either the police or the humane society, where a staff member said the tortoise quickly became a celebrity.
The owner eventually made contact and the tortoise, which the owner said was named Pebbles, was returned home, about a block from where she was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.