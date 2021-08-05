As the Yakima Police Department continues to cope with its first line-of-duty death, law enforcement officers and the community are helping the officer’s grieving family.
Police Chief Matt Murray said the Joe Deccio Memorial Fund has been set up at Home Street Bank, and YPD will be posting donation links on its various social media accounts. People can donate either at any branch or at YPD’s headquarters.
Deccio, 38, died of a heart condition Tuesday despite hours-long efforts by his fellow officers and staff at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to save his life.
Murray spoke at a Thursday news conference at a temporary memorial to Deccio outside police headquarters. He said Deccio, who he described as a "wonderful human being, exceptional police officer and a good friend," was best remembered as a devoted husband and father who put his family first in his career decisions.
“He and his wife made decisions on how to be focused on their family, and part of that was that he worked full time while his wife would forego her career and work at home and raise the two children,” Murray said. “Sgt. Deccio had chosen a career path in the department to allow himself to spend as much time with his wife and sons as he could.”
Deccio and his wife, Amber, have two sons, ages 13 and 10, Murray said.
Capt. Shawn Boyle, who worked with Deccio in various capacities, including as members of the Yakima SWAT team, said Deccio would take shifts that would allow him to be available for most of his two sons’ activities. Deccio even turned down a chance to apply for promotion to lieutenant to have more time with his family, he said.
“He was the one who was making multiple phone calls home” during trips to out-of-town training sessions, Boyle recalled.
At the time of his death, Deccio was working as a detective sergeant in the property crimes unit, Murray said.
On Tuesday, Deccio told one of the detectives that he wasn’t feeling well and said he needed someone to take him to the hospital, Murray said. But Deccio collapsed, and his fellow officers performed CPR on him, reviving him to a degree, Murray said, and he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he said hospital staff worked for hours trying to save his life.
At one point, they were going to transfer Deccio to Harborview Medical Center, Murray said, but he died at the Yakima hospital.
Murray said the department has mobilized a peer support team for officers coping with grief over Deccio’s death, as well as made a psychologist available to those who rendered aid to Deccio. He said mental health professionals would be available at an event Thursday for officers and their families.
“It is paramount that we make sure to take care of one another,” Murray said. “We understand the kind of impact this will have.”
Boyle said other agencies in the Valley have provided words of comfort and offered to assist as needed with police operations. He said the YPD will make sure Deccio’s family will be taken care of.
Murray said the YPD’s Facebook page received more than 1,500 messages of support, and people have been leaving flowers and condolences at YPD, where Deccio’s unmarked detective’s car sits as the centerpiece of a memorial to him.
Within 10 minutes of announcing the memorial on social media, people were starting to come to pay respects, Boyle said.
Murray said the family is working on services for Deccio, and YPD will support their plans.
The chief also stressed that YPD and the Yakima Police Patrolman’s Association will not call people to ask for donations. He said any telemarketers asking for donations in Deccio’s name are scams.