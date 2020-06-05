The Yakima Police Department said it has received no credible information about the possibility of violent protests in the Yakima area.
After taking a number of calls, the department said, “No reliable information has been confirmed regarding public rumors of a violent protest occurring. We continue to monitor this situation and will update this post as necessary,” the department said on its Facebook page.
“The community and the participants of peaceful marches that have been occurring throughout the week can be assured that we were investigating any rumor of violence that we are being made aware of. Additionally, our patrol division is planning for and addressing significant public safety concerns with extra staffing and communication with concerned businesses.”
Richland and Kennewick police put out similar statements this week, mentioning rumors on social media.
“There are currently several claims making their way through social media that Antifa or Violent Opportunists are either already in the Tri-Cities by the hundreds or are travelling here to cause civil unrest,” Kennewick police said. “These claims are uncorroborated at this time.”
The Walmart in East Yakima closed early on Friday afternoon, with security officials saying it was because of a threat of riot and protest.