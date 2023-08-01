Yakima police Lt. Chad Janis was recently honored in New York for his work to help stop domestic violence in the community.
Janis, a lieutenant in the Yakima Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, recently received the Gary P. Hayes award from the Police Executive Research Forum. The forum presents the award, named for its first executive director, to police officers in leadership positions for innovations in achieving goals.
The forum recognized Janis for his work heading the Domestic Violence Coalition, a group that brings police, prosecutors, social workers, educators, victim advocates and residents together to address domestic violence.
The coalition has helped change the approach to domestic violence in the city, from giving people multiple ways to report intimate partner violence, police notifying schools when children have been exposed to domestic violence or other trauma, and working to get to the root causes.
“It is not me. It is the community and everybody who has allowed me to lead in this process,” Janis, a 20-year veteran of the YPD, said of the award. “We would not be here two years later without the community. They deserve all of the credit.”
The following interview has been edited for space and clarity.
What led you to a career in law enforcement?
I'm second generation. My father was a Yakama Nation Tribal police officer for 36 years. It is the only thing that I have ever known. My brother and nephew are police officers, so it is a family thing. I grew up in Wapato, went to Wapato schools my whole life. I left for a little while after high school, then I started at Wapato in the auxiliary for a couple of years before becoming full time. Worked there until December 2002, and in January 2003 I started at Yakima.
You just received the Gary P. Hayes award for your work with the domestic violence coalition. How do you feel about it?
I was very shocked, taken by surprise. I didn't know anything about the award. I had finished (PERF’s) police research institute in June. I was home about a week or two when I was notified about the award and had to plan a last-second trip to New York.
It definitely came as a shock.
(The forum) is best described as a think tank and executive leadership forum, and it takes on the issues of the day. Chief Murray was part of its research on use of force. It then produces best practices for the main issues police in America are facing.
What led you to take on domestic violence?
It is something that is very near and dear to me personally. I was lucky enough to work in the Special Assault Unit as a detective. This work has always been at the heart of my police work. I left because I was promoted to sergeant. Promoting me afforded me a lot of opportunities I wouldn't have had. I enjoy working with victims, survivors and children. We were their voice to help them in a tragic situation. When I was afforded the opportunity to lead the Domestic Violence Coalition, I leapt at it.
How would you describe the coalition’s approach to domestic violence?
What we have done was built on years and years of what would we do if we had the opportunity. I had the background and I worked on it with partners. There were natural parts with victim advocacy groups and prosecutors. We wanted to step outside the box.
To truly address domestic violence, you have to address what is driving it. We built systems to identify drivers, such as joblessness, homelessness. It made us look at it from a community perspective.
What we don't do well as police officers is we're not social service providers. They have different rules and laws. We needed them to meet us in the middle.
We designed a system where those partners come together every day. They're the core group addressing the cases. Everybody gets the same reports. We built in the coalition side, to truly understand domestic violence in the community. We have to involve the community. We wanted nothing that we were doing to be a secret.
We’re going to talk about cases next month in August. We’ll give a case debrief. We talk about different issues that exist. If there is a mental-health perspective, the criminal justice system not going to address it. Handle with Care has become a program of its own. It started in the domestic violence coalition. Every time our officer is at an incident where a child might be traumatized, we notify the schools, and they provide support. We now build in systems that address the individual child. We try to avoid the broad-stroke effect. Each child’s struggles are independent to that family, and we work with individual families.
How has this made a difference in Yakima?
The simple answer is we're talking about it. Two years ago, it wouldn't have happened. We had dedicated detectives working on the issue, but they were siloed. (As patrol officers) we did our part and shifted it to detectives and they did their part. We decided to come together and deal with it as a community. It took generations to create these problems, and it is going to take generations to address them.
One of the issues is legitimacy. We heard it at the May coalition meeting, we heard a survivor of multiple offenses talk about how much care and compassion was shown for her, and dignity for the offender. We never designed a plan. Our officers now are not looking at the perspective of this one problem, but they’re opening their eyes and looking at the home situation. There is a long history leading up to that call. We’re addressing that history as seems fit, such as additional arrests for unreported offenses.
We’re looking at (domestic violence cases) from a trauma-informed lens. It is such a robust response. We’re contacting advocates from the scene and putting the victim/survivor on the phone with them at the scene.
To come together in the morning and go through those cases every day is an incredible ask for officers. But they all came together. I think we all had that thought; why weren't we doing this before? It seems like the right thing to do.
We started (the coalition) in the middle of the pandemic. Some of these homes with the most significant dysfunction, we weren't allowing them to go places. It was an aggravating factor. Everything in the world went remote except crime. We all had to decide how to address the situation. (The pandemic) taught us resilience.
Have other communities reached out about duplicating what you've done here?
We've talked to most of the organizations and municipalities in the Yakima Valley. While we started this in this city, we won't turn anybody away. We open up the books and say take what you want. Handle with Care has started throughout the Valley and has been replicated in other places. We've had meetings with other states. Those are all great. If there's something you're wanting to do that we can set up in your community, we’ll do it. We've had some positive responses.
I think the natural thing with police and resources is reduction. We knew the YWCA received 10,000 calls for assistance a year, while YPD has received 3,500. What we wanted to build is a multifaceted system so people knew where they could go to address the situation, whether it is advocacy or social services. Part of it is knowing the community is working together, whether they are going to (the state Department of Children, Youth and Families), YWCA. ...
Anybody facing this issue should be able to go to the person they’re most comfortable with and believe that person is most capable of helping them. We have a long way to go.
How do you maintain your work/life balance?
I do a variety of things. I try to shame my fellow employees to exercise with me. I like photography. I like being outside when I'm not tied to my work. I like to do cycling, swimming, hiking, running, a little bit of mountain climbing. I love our locally grown businesses. As I've traveled to many places in my adult life, this is the greatest time of the year. How can you not love our local produce?
