Yakima police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say fled the scene of a crash that left a woman with serious injuries Wednesday evening.
A 45-year-old woman was crossing Buwalda Lane in the crosswalk around 7 p.m. when a vehicle turned north from East I Street and hit her, according to a YPD news release. The crash happened near Barge-Lincoln Elementary School.
The woman is now in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious but not life-threatening head trauma, the release said.
The vehicle that hit her fled the scene, the release said, but police were able to identify it through the Flock camera system and found it an hour-and-a-half later. The driver has not been found.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police Officer Darius Williams at 509-576-6525 or darius.williams@yakiawa.gov. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.