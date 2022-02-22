Yakima police have located a vehicle believed to have been used in a homicide in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street last week, according to a news release from the police department.
The black Audi A4 was spotted by police at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday traveling near 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard, according to the release. The vehicle fled when police tried to stop the vehicle, and police initiated a brief chase before stopping the pursuit, the release said.
The vehicle then crashed into a light pole at 20th Avenue and River Road, the release said. The driver and a female passenger fled into the nearby Lake Aspen apartment complex where police later found them, the release said.
The Audi was taken to the Yakima Police Department for further processing, according to the release.
“This particular Audi, used in this homicide, had distinct characteristics that patrol officers were looking for and this was just heads up police work by our patrol officers,” Capt. Jay Seely said in the release.
The homicide in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street occurred on Feb. 16 when a dark colored sedan had pulled into the driveway of Gerald Steven Moore’s home, according to police. Moore had approached the car and was talking to someone inside when he was shot by someone in the car, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and chest around 7:40 p.m. and died at the scene, according to police.
Police are working to identify suspects in the homicide. The release said detectives are looking for additional video evidence.
“The investigation is continuing as detectives piece together who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” Seely said in the news release.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.