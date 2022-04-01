A 38-year-old Oregon man was killed early Friday morning when his pickup hit a tree in Yakima's West Valley, police said.
Police, firefighters and the Washington State Patrol responding to the intersection of South 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard around 3 a.m. April 1, 2022, found a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup had hit a tree. The driver, who police said was from Keizer, Ore., was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to resuscitate him by police and firefighters, according to Yakima police.
Officers said the truck was heading west on West Nob Hill Boulevard when it failed to stop at the stop sign on South 80th Avenue, left the road and hit the tree head on.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
YDP’s traffic investigation unit is handling the investigation.
