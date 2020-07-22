Yakima police gang officers are investigating three shootings that happened Monday night and Tuesday morning that left one person wounded.
Police Capt. Shawn Boyle said the three shootings appear related, with two of them occurring at the same location hours apart.
The first incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. outside a house in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, Boyle said. A person was shot in the foot and taken to a hospital for treatment, Boyle said.
At 2 a.m., the same house was fired at again, Boyle said.
A house in the 900 block of South Sixth Avenue was hit by gunfire around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Boyle said. Nobody was injured.
Earlier shootings
Boyle said it’s not known if this week's shootings were related to a pair of drive-by shootings in which two children were wounded earlier this month.
Police are investigating the shootings that targeted the same home in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue. On July 4, an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while celebrating Independence Day with his family outside the house, police said.
The second shooting occurred July 7, when the house was sprayed with gunfire, and the boy was again hit in the same leg, and his 9-year-old sister was also hit in the leg, police said.
Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.