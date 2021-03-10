spotlight
Yakima police find SUV in construction ditch
Police found a SUV stuck in a large construction ditch on Monday evening in Yakima, according to the Yakima Police Department.
The driver fled before police arrived, and the Nissan Pathfinder was towed from the scene. It's not clear if anyone was injured, police said.
Police are requesting anyone involved or with information to call 911. The location of the incident wasn't immediately available.
Margaux Maxwell reports for the Yakima Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She can be reached at mmaxwell@yakimaherald.com.
Margaux Maxwell
Digital News Director
