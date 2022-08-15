A driver who became ill crashed into the former Bank of America building in Yakima Monday afternoon.
A man was driving north on North 40th Avenue near Summitview Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. when he had a “medical episode” and swerved into the building, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
The driver was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where his condition was not immediately available.
The crash site had been cleared by 4 p.m., YPD reported through its Twitter account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.