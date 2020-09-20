The Yakima Police Department will further limit when police can use chokeholds starting in February.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray outlined the change, as well as several other policy and practice changes starting in the new year, at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The YPD’s plan calls for additional de-escalation training for all police officers, making more information about use of force publicly available, and restricting the use of carotid controls, also known as chokeholds, to possibly lethal interactions.
The changes follow national protests and attention on police brutality. In May, Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd died after an encounter with white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kept Floyd pinned to pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest. The YPD noted “Chauvin’s reprehensible actions” during the arrest and “systemic failure in Minneapolis,” in materials given to the council.
Murray said the Yakima Police Department has re-evaluated its own practices and policies and plans several changes that take effect Feb. 1. He said the plan required meticulous work from his staff and the department is unified behind it.
“I don’t want people to think that these are feel-good things we did to satisfy discontent,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work, and I think we’re going to be better for it.”
Murray noted Tuesday that Councilwoman Kay Funk had asked for a discussion about policing and the truth and reconciliation process, which was used in South Africa following apartheid.
The review involved police commanders, police department experts, and members from the police union Yakima Police Patrolman’s Association. They met in mid-June to compare Yakima Police Department policy to best-practice guidelines from the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF. The process also involved community members, including David Morales of the Northwest Justice Project, and Funk.
Murray emphasized his pride in the department’s officers and the community’s clear support. The 110-page YPD report to the council included 72 pages of pictures and messages from members of the community voicing gratitude and support for the city’s officers and their service.
Council members thanked the department for its comprehensive work, with calls to share the information with the public on the city’s public education channels and as widely as possible.
“It’s going to be an ongoing process, but this is a tremendous start,” said Mayor Patricia Byers.
Carotid control changes
A carotid control is a technique in which an officer continually applies pressure on the carotid arteries on both sides of a person’s neck.
The technique has come under public scrutiny since Floyd’s death, although Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck does not resemble the technique most commonly used by officers.
The department’s existing policy, which will remain in effect through the end of this year and into January, allows officers who have completed department-approved training to use carotid controls to restrain violent or combative individuals who could harm themselves, others, or the officers.
The existing policy requires that officers notify supervisors of using the technique and that people subjected to carotid controls receive medical attention, regardless of whether they lose consciousness.
But starting in February, officers will only be allowed to use carotid control techniques when presented with possibly deadly encounters, Murray said Tuesday.
The chief cautioned that demands to remove less-than-lethal techniques from officers’ arsenals could have unintended consequences, including forcing officers to use more intense levels of force due to the limited options.
Murray said when he started as a police officer with the Denver Police Department in 1991, officers could choose from three basic levels of force: “hands, baton, and shoot,” he said.
“As ugly as some of this may look, at least they are not dead,” Murray said of people subdued via carotid controls.
Yakima police officers used carotid control 17 times in 2019.
Other upcoming changes
YPD policy does not require officers to be harmed before they decide to use reasonable force.
“Reasonable” force, as defined by the Yakima Police Department, is force that is proportional to a person’s resistance to an officer. The policy requires officers to notify supervisors about the use of force in a number of situations, including when the person is injured, complains of pain, or intends to sue.
Factors often considered by officers during situations that can escalate in a split-second — according to the department’s existing policy — include the immediacy of any perceived threat, whether officers suspect someone is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and someone’s mental state.
Following the review, the department announced the following changes, to take effect next February:
The department now is publishing use-of-force data on its website
- , will report the data to the FBI’s Use of Force Initiative project, and will release “Letters to the Community” with the facts and circumstances in any high profile cases.
- All YPD officers will attend a full-day class on de-escalation tactics this fall. Additional training will cover responding to vulnerable populations, such as children or the elderly, and to people who may have issues with their mental health.
- Officers who witness inappropriate force by another officer and fail to intervene or report the use of force to a supervisor can be terminated and also held criminally liable.
- Supervisors now are required to report to locations where officers have used force. Officers also are required to report force to supervisors when any force is applied to a person’s neck, a K9 police dog makes contact, or a firearm is discharged.
Officers also will be required to include additional details when documenting use of force, including what they did to de-escalate the situation, whether they had legal authority to use the force, and whether they believe the force was reasonable and necessary given the circumstances.
Murray also announced Tuesday that he has created a new detective position in the Professional Standards office to investigate higher-level police incidents where force is used, and also to identify training that could help officers improve. Detective Drew Shaw, who used to be involved with the major crimes department, specifically regarding robberies and homicides, will fill the role.
“We have replaced a sergeant with a detective, so it is actually less expensive and there is no one assuming more duties,” Murray said in an email.