Several Yakima Police Department officers and employees were honored Tuesday for their efforts in the community.
The annual awards ceremony at Yakima Foursquare Church honored employees and officers for exemplary service.
This year’s Officer of the Year was Ben Graves, and the noncommissioned employee of the year was Kelsey Donaldson, according to information from the city of Yakima. Officers Jesus Sanchez and Scott Gronewald received certificate of excellence awards, along with forensic lab supervisor Kristin Drury, who helped secure a grant that will help YPD’s forensic capabilities grow.
Officer Jeff Miller was given a certificate of merit for arresting a burglary and assault suspect on Oct. 25. He was cut by the man with a box knife in the process.
Lifesaving ribbons went to:
• Officers Ian Cole and Casey Kim for administering first aid Sept. 19 to a suicidal man who was bleeding profusely.
• Officer Gonzalo Deloza, who was tending to a deceased woman on the Yakima Greenway on June 12 when he found a large purse nearby with an unresponsive infant inside. He began infant CPR and the baby started to cry. She was taken for medical care and later found to be healthy.
• Officer Marc Scherzinger, who has served as a volunteer firefighter and certified EMT, who performed CPR on a man on an overdose call Oct. 3.
YPD also honored Darryl Henning for 30 years of service, Joe Scherschlight for 35 years and Jeff Miller for 17 years. Maritza Davis was promoted to the rank of commander.
The following retirees were honored: Gary Jones (33 years), Tony Bennett (30 years), Tim Bardwell (31 years), Uriel Mendoza (23 years), Dwight Charlton (21 years), Scott Gylling (29 years), Tarin Miller (24 years) and Rico Reyes (20 years).
Police Chief Matt Murray encouraged the audience to think about the days and weeks and decades the retirees have committed to keeping Yakima safe.
“This profession demands a lot,” he told the crowd. “It demands a lot on the individual and it demands a lot on families, children. There’s scars that get put on these officers for the work they do. … This is about individual sacrifice.”