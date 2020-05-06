190502-yh-news-mayday-10.jpg
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police Chief Matt Murray is inviting residents to a virtual coffee klatch.

Murray is hosting a virtual “Coffee with the Chief” at 10 a.m. Thursday on the department’s Facebook page.

Murray will discuss the department’s operations and its response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as take questions from the public, either during the discussion, or in advance on the Facebook page, according to a post on the department’s page.

The department has hosted “Coffee with a Cop” events around the city in the past, giving members of the public a chance to meet with police officers.

