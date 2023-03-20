Two top cops in the Yakima Valley applauded the efforts of a local shooting range and gun shop owner for possibly thwarting a violent act.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell and Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray joined Austin Harlan, owner of The Range, to share how he kept a gun from the hands of a potential gun buyer who was making violent threats.
The announcement came as proposed legislation banning assault weapons is making its way through the Legislature.
Legislation seeking to ban manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons cleared the House and is scheduled for a Thursday hearing in the Senate Committee on Law and Justice.
The House also approved another piece of legislation requiring gun buyers to take a gun safety course and undergo a background check before receiving a firearm.
Supporters of the legislation cite the use of assault-style weapons in mass shootings as reason to ban them.
But Harlan said drugs fuel mental health issues that eventually lead to violence. He said banning weapons is the wrong way to combat the problem.
“We’re looking at the symptoms, not the cause,” Harlan said.
He said his shop and range teach people gun safety, conduct background checks and can help prevent a violent act.
“We are tired of being blamed for things we are actively blamed for every day,” he said. “Without us, your problems will grow exponentially.”
Harlan said a man recently came to his shop and purchased a gun. The man had made violent threats and another gun shop contacted Harlan to warn him.
Harlan didn’t give the man the gun but instead contacted police. Now the man is facing federal charges, Murray said.
“There are these areas out there where violence is prevented and in this case it helped to be a gun shop,” Murray said.
Mental health issues, drugs and guns are a bad mix, Udell said, recalling a time when he and his friends were allowed to keep their hunting guns in their trucks. No one ever got hurt, he said.
“So what’s changed?” Udell asked. “Guns haven’t changed; it’s people.”
Harlan said reducing violence will take a community effort focused on combating drugs and mental health issues.
Editor's note: This story and headline have been updated to clarify Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray was at the event to applaud the actions of the gun owner in possibly thwarting violence. He did not offer a position on proposed gun legislation.
(3) comments
Sad to see our sheriff and police chief parrot the arguments of the gun lobby. They should stay out of politics.
Log in to reply
Glad they are sticking up for our rights.
Log in to reply
Since publication, the chief has denied he said anything about the gun legislation and doesn't take political positions, The Herald has rewritten this article. I applaud the chief's integrity.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.