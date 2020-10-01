The City of Yakima is planning for a new 2-mile gravel path to join the existing hiking pathways through Cowiche Canyon, with expected completion in 2021.
The city’s Cowiche Canyon Trail project involves adding a 10-foot wide gravel pedestrian pathway and two bridges over Cowiche Creek from Powerhouse Road to the existing Cowiche Canyon Trailhead. The trail alignment is on the previous Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad right-of-way.
The first phase of the 2-phase project is 30% designed, and will include a new 180-foot pedestrian bridge. Investigatory geotechnical drilling will begin in October 2020 to prepare for construction, which the city expects to start in the spring.
The city will then focus on Phase 2 construction, involving work on the upstream section of the project.
A city press release said funding for the project comes from a $2 million “Connecting Washington” grant.