Longtime local physician Dr. Neil Barg has started work as the Yakima Health District’s new health officer.
Barg officially began on Aug. 1. He replaces interim health officer Dr. Larry Jecha, who took the leadership role in November after predecessor Dr. Teresa Everson resigned. She filled the role for 2 ½ years.
In his new role, Barg will guide the Yakima Health District board on health strategies and concerns, as well as help create policy and health orders for the community. The position is part-time; the contract covers 50 hours a month.
Barg is an infectious disease expert who has been practicing as a consultant for 22 years in the Yakima Valley, the health district said in a news release.
He is Yakima Valley Memorial’s director of hospital epidemiology and the hospital’s antibiotic stewardship program, and also serves as medical director for Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s New Hope Clinic, it said. Barg also works as a professor of medicine at the University of Washington and is affiliated with Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. He received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, the release said.
Barg was interviewed by the health board for the role and was selected in late June. Other finalists were Dr. Sara Cate, a primary care physician with Community Health of Central Washington; and Yakima neurosurgeon Dr. Dave Atteberry, also a member of the health board.