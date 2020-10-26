Yakima Pet Emergency Service will remain open, a spokesperson said Monday.
A doctor shortage has caused rolling closures over the last four months, but the pet hospital will remain open, according to a news release.
“Finding qualified veterinarians is always an industry challenge,” said Jeremy Renshaw, director of hospital operations. “We are doing everything in our power to recruit doctors to join our amazing team and thank our Yakima community and referring veterinarians for their patience during this time.”
The pet hospital, at 510 W. Chestnut Ave. in Yakima, has new hours of operation in order to provide a more consistent schedule to community members and their pets. It will be open 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Mondays and Fridays and 24 hours a day Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed Tuesdays through Thursdays.
For more information, pet guardians can visit https://www.sagecenters.com/yakimapetemergency/ or the organization’s Facebook Page, or email info@sagecenters.com.
Before visiting, clients also are encouraged to call ahead at 509-453-7161.
— Yakima Herald-Republic