Almost four years ago, the Rev. Shane Moore came to Yakima to serve as pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church.
The congregation is one of the older faith communities in the Valley, dating back 150 years to 1872, when a Methodist circuit rider was dispatched to what is now Union Gap. Moore sees the church continuing as a vital participant in the community, between its recycling program, little free pantry and other programs that aid the community.
Moore, a self-described extrovert, has also become a fixture in the community, from his weekly “Pint with a Pastor” at Single Hill Brewing Co. and his work with the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, where he has taken over conducting Moment of Blessing ceremonies near homicide scenes.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What led you into the ministry?
I felt a calling when I was in college. I am a people person and I like to help people explore life and faith. The job felt natural, that God wanted to place me and help me explore life.
How did you end up at Wesley United Methodist Church?
I’m originally from Kansas. I lived in Kansas City while I got my master's degree. I was in Clarkston for five years, and Pullman for five years and then I was assigned here in 2019. In (the Methodist Church) system, our bishop discerns where we should be placed. I got a call saying, 'You should think about moving to Yakima.' I came here and met with the leadership team and was appointed in July 2019. I’m finishing my fourth year.
I love the church and the community. Outside of my master's, this is the largest community I have lived in. There are so many ways to get plugged in. I am the true definition of an extrovert. I get my energy from other people. I've gotten to know a lot of the brewers and the faith community. I really want to be out in the community.
The church is involved in the community in many ways. How important is that for the church and the community?
The church this past year celebrated its 150th anniversary, and there is a deep connection in how the church is involved in the community: our recycling center, the work our church does in homeless ministry and the housing ministry. This past year we gave $5,000 to the Homeless Network of Yakima County to jump-start a campaign for a public bathroom downtown.
I think it is really important to be involved. I've noticed it and many of my members notice it. When we have a conversation with people and Wesley United Methodist Church comes up, it’s that we’re the people who do the recycling center or little free pantry. People know us for what we do.
A question all organizations need to ask themselves is, if we disappeared tomorrow, would people notice? For Wesley United, people would notice. The recycling, the Boy Scouts. People would notice if we disappeared because we are an integral part of the community.
You are also a member of the Association of Faith Communities. How important is that group for the community?
One of the things I love about the city of Yakima is that it is truly interfaith. It represents all walks of life and religions, not just Christianity. The association has been strong working with other faith communities.
You've done many of the Moments of Blessing in the community. Is that a hard thing for you to do, especially when you seem to need to conduct them more often?
There is some nervousness in doing them, but there is something amazing. Many times, family members (of homicide victims) show up and they are thankful that there is someone to remember them. The family is so thankful that someone was there to talk to and tell them their stories.
Sociologically, we know ritual is important to the community, and the church provides a place to provide emotion. It can provide closure and it can provide hope as well. (Moment of Blessing ceremonies are) hard. We don't know the situation a lot of times. We don't know what we are stepping into. It's amazing how people feel when we are here. I think about the man who was shot by law enforcement on Union Street. His stepbrother came over and he wanted to talk about how his brother was struggling. I think it is important to be there for the community.
What does a pastor do to maintain work-life balance?
It's a unique job in that you are always your title. It's hard to dismiss that. ...
You're always available. Because I am an extrovert, it is being in the community that gives me energy. Because I’m at Single Hill or the Bier Den, they know that I am a pastor, but I want to hear their stories. Every Sunday from 3-5 I’m at Single Hill for “Pints with a Pastor.” We have a good time. We just make ourselves available. If you’re willing to be in conversation with someone, you never know what is going to happen.
Because I love to do what I do, I don't consider it work. My wife and I have three kids who keep me moving around and they keep me connected with the community through their activities.
I want people to see a different view of Christianity. We have a cultural view of Christianity that pastors are against this and that. I will be at (the) Pride festival, marching with a group, visiting with people. There is this culture that people believe homosexuality is a sin, which I don’t. I want people to see a different view of Christianity. I want to change people's view of what it means to follow Jesus. It's about being in a relationship with everyone and with God, but I believe in a totally inclusive God who loves everyone and cares for creation.
We talk about the cross as a symbol of Christianity. It is not just about the Resurrection, but I have to have a relationship with God and with others around me. It is the horizontal and vertical axes.
The word "sin" translates as "missing the mark." I believe for the most part sin can be different based on your relationship. When I feel I have sinned against someone I apologize.
What’s your favorite beer?
Right now, I'm really enjoying the Paradox West Coast IPA at Shorthead Brewing Co. At Single Hill, I love the variety. My current favorite is Pay It No Mind Hazy IPA.
