A Yakima-based orchard company will pay $127,500 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in U.S. District Court, according to a news release.
The lawsuit alleged that a male picker harassed a female worker in 2017 and 2018 at Chief Orchards Administrative Services. The EEOC worked with the female worker to sue Chief Orchards, and the company was held to a series of requirements to prevent future sexual harassment by a three-year consent decree.
EEOC Attorney Amos Blackman, who worked on the case, applauded the female worker for coming forward.
“No worker should have to endure what this worker went through to earn a living. I applaud her courage to come forward when her employer did not protect her, and hope this settlement brings her some measure of relief,” Blackman said in the news release.
The Yakima Herald-Republic contacted an owner of Chief Orchards, who declined to comment.
Harassment began in July 2017, according to the EEOC’s lawsuit, when the male picker made offensive comments, touching and stalking. The behavior continued through September 2018 and included the male picker following the female worker to the restroom.
The lawsuit further alleged that the female worker spoke with her crew boss in July 2017 and foreman in November 2017. Chief Orchards rehired the male picker for the 2018 season, despite promising the female worker that would not happen, according to the news release.
In the news release, the EEOC said Chief Orchards violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires employees to stop sexual harassment in the workplace.
The female worker quit in 2018 out of concern for her own safety, according to the news release. The EEOC said she was deprived of an equal employment opportunity and Chief Orchards had not done enough to protect her.
The EEOC said it tried to resolve the violations with Chief Orchards informally before resorting to the lawsuit.
The settlement awarded the female worker $950 in back pay and $126,550 in compensatory damages.
Chief Orchards also was required to develop and disseminate sexual harassment policies for its workers for three years, according to the consent decree that settled the lawsuit. That includes hiring a Title VII specialist and Spanish-speaking point of contact who, along with managers and supervisor, would receive specific training.
The owners of Chief Orchards, Brian and Ernest Edwards, have sold the orchards where the farmers worked. The settlement said that if the owners combined to own a majority of any other farming company, they would be bound by the consent decree.
Any purchaser of all or a portion of Chief Orchards’ assets would also be bound by the consent decree.
Nancy Sienko, a district director for the EEOC, said the commission is focused on civil rights of vulnerable and immigrant workers, especially women. The EEOC is engaged in another discrimination lawsuit with a Selah-based fruit company.
