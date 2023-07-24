A fire that destroyed hundreds of wood apple bins and pallets near downtown Yakima on Sunday night is being investigated as an arson case.
The Yakima Fire Department said in a news release issued Monday afternoon that the fire behind Roche Fruit warehouse destroyed an estimated 500 bins, causing a dollar loss of $50,000.
"The fire is considered to be intentionally set and is still under investigation," the release stated.
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said the fire was reported at 8:21 p.m. behind the warehouse at First and Lincoln avenues, just west of downtown.
"About 20 or 30 bins were on fire when our guys showed up," Markham said.
At roughly 8:30 p.m., flames shot skyward out of hundreds of empty fruit bins, and nearby stacks of wood pallets also caught fire. The blaze did not spread to three other stacks of fruit bins along Front Street.
YFD crews responded with both ladder trucks and several fire engines to control the fire. Several streets and BNSF Railway tracks in the vicinity of the fire were closed as large diameter supply lines crossed the tracks and blocked the streets.
A local excavating contractor dug through the still-standing bins and pallets to give firefighters safe access to burning embers so they could completely extinguish the fire, the release said.
No injuries were reported.
Markham said at 9:15 p.m. Sunday that the fire was under control, though still smoldering, and it was believed to have started somewhere in the center of the bin pile.
YFD crews were on scene for approximately four hours, with a total of 22 firefighters responded to the fire.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Yakima Fire Department at 509-575-6060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.