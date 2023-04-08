Yakima City Council members took a step recently toward adding a pedestrian pathway to the Naches River Bridge, which carries trolleys between Yakima and Selah.
But after an inspection found several structural concerns, nothing will be crossing the bridge until it can be further studied and perhaps repaired.
City Engineer Bill Preston told the council at its Tuesday meeting that a March inspection of the bridge done by Yakima County officials found problems at the south abutment, a nearby retaining wall and railroad ties that support the structure.
“At this point, without somebody taking a look at the bridge, we need to keep the bridge closed to trolley traffic,” Preston told the council.
When asked by council member Matt Brown for an estimate of bridge repair costs, Preston said those are unknown until the analysis is completed.
He estimated a critical analysis of the structural damage would cost between $10,000 and $15,000, which is more than the city sets aside each year for trolley track repairs.
The city had planned to repair trolley track across Fruitvale Boulevard this year, but those repairs are on hold until an analysis of the trolley bridge occurs, and “there is no timeline for that inspection yet,” Preston said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Ken Johnsen, president of Yakima Valley Trolleys, said the city’s shutdown of the bridge was done “in an abundance of caution until further studies can be performed.
“We have arranged for a professional railroad bridge inspector, who inspects Burlington Northern Santa Fe's bridges, to come and work with City Engineer Bill Preston on identifying whether the problems are serious or not and how to remedy them,” Johnsen wrote in an emailed statement to the Herald-Republic.
“Part of the question revolves around the standards being used in the testing,” he added. “Ordinary railroad standards … envision bridges with a load capacity of three 250-ton diesel electric locomotives. Our trolley bridge only has to support one 13-ton wooden trolley car. Engineers in the past have told us our bridge is ‘overbuilt for the use it sees.'”
Johnsen said that even if trolley routes between Yakima and Selah cannot be run this year, the system will offer rides on its Pine Street line and perhaps a portion of the Sixth Avenue track.
Pedestrian plan moves forward
The discovery of structural damage adds a twist to an ongoing debate over whether it is safe or appropriate for pedestrians to use the structure as part of the William O. Douglas Trail.
Members of the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation asked the city last fall to make the bridge part of the 80-mile trail, which the future Yakima attorney and U.S. Supreme Court justice used to build up his strength while recovering from a childhood illness.
The foundation has proposed one-way pedestrian walkways and fencing on either side of the trolley tracks, on the outside of the bridge.
Johnsen and others who operate the historic trolleys oppose the idea, citing safety concerns for the pedestrians and the impact any work on the bridge could have on a pending application to recognize it as a National Historic Landmark.
In October, City Council members sent the issue to the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, which voted 6-1 on Feb. 8 to recommend moving forward with the pedestrian crossing.
On Tuesday, the council endorsed that recommendation with a 5-2 vote, with Brown and Patricia Byers voting no.
The motion directs city staff to work with the trail foundation, trolley organization, Yakima Greenway, BNSF Railway (which owns the easement upon which the bridge sits) and the city of Selah on the project, and move forward with an environmental review, shoreline review and engineering project permitting.
Moving forward “takes this issue out of our hands and puts it with the engineers,” trail and trolley advocates, allowing them to work on a solution, council member Holly Cousens said.
Jennifer Gindt, chair of the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee, said a solution can be found to accommodate pedestrians and trolleys.
“We are deeply committed to both the safety of this bridge and the historic preservation of this bridge,” Gindt said.
Pedestrian use
Byers and Brown favored studying other options for connecting the William O. Douglas Trail over the Naches River and/or keeping the bridge for trolley use only.
Both noted the city has not heard from BNSF officials or from state or national officials regarding the bridge’s National Historic Landmark status if changes are made.
“Without information from BNSF, I’m in favor of doing nothing and investigating the safety aspects (of the bridge) going forward,” Brown said before the council’s vote.
On Wednesday, Johnsen issued a statement on behalf of the Yakima Valley Trolleys organization objecting to the proposed pedestrian pathway.
“The proposed design would route pedestrians between the bridge trusses and the rails, with nothing more than a four-inch wooden curb separating pedestrians and trains,” the statement reads. “All of this on a narrow, 322-foot-long bridge, high above the Naches River.
“We are not aware of anywhere else in the nation where pedestrians and trains share a bridge in this way.”
The statement reiterated several concerns the trolley group has with the plan, including liability, safety and historic preservation.
“We expect that as the plan is further analyzed, it will become clear that it is not the right solution,” the statement continued. “We are in full support of the William O. Douglas trail, but there are much better ways to get pedestrians across the Naches River than on an active rail bridge.”
The trolley organization suggests a dedicated bike and pedestrian crossing could be created, or the existing I-82 bridge could be used since it already has a wide pedestrian zone. A pathway then could be added underneath the rail bridges, heading west, to connect with the William O. Douglas Trail.
In October, Ray Paolella with the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation noted his group led a fundraising campaign to purchase 70 acres north of the bridge in 2016 and 2017, with the idea that owning that land would allow a previously planned trail and bridge project to proceed.
Paolella estimated the cost of the pedestrian walkway project across the trolley bridge would be $50,000, which would be funded privately by the trail foundation.
