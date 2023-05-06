Yakima residents will be able to purchase dog licenses online starting Sunday.
The city's online portal is scheduled to go live on Sunday and will be available at yakimawa.gov/services/codes/dog-licensing, according to a news release.
The cost for a one-year license is $25 for an altered dog, and $75 for an unaltered dog. A three-year license is $60 for altered, $180 for unaltered. A replacement tag is $10.
Discounted senior citizen rates for dog owners are available to residents ages 62 and older.
“A prerequisite to licensing is proof of rabies vaccination,” said Supervising Code Inspector Tony Doan. “This vaccination expires every three years, so the three-year dog license option is more efficient for the city and the savings are passed on to dog owners through a discounted fee.”
Dog owners without access to the online portal can purchase licenses at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. Second St. Dog licenses will be available on the second floor, where a kiosk will be provided at the codes counter from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information call Doan at 509-576-6524 or e-mail tony.doan@yakimawa.gov
