With some gentle petting and a few short walks, Sam Miller got to know his new standard poodle, Finn.
“He seems a little nervous and curious,” Miller said early Friday afternoon as Finn’s trainer, Alfredo Aguayo of Loyalty Service Dogs in Mesquite, Nev., looked on and answered his questions. Trainer and dog had just arrived in Yakima after a long morning of two flights.
Finn will change Miller’s life in all the usual awesome doggy ways, and more. He was trained for a year to be able to detect when Miller, who is almost 21 and was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy at age 10, begins to suffer a seizure. Finn’s sharply focused sense of smell tells him when that is happening, and will warn Miller so he can prepare for a seizure by sitting down or taking other actions.
Miller has fallen and injured himself during seizures, which cannot be controlled with treatment. It has been hard for him to live a normal life because his seizures are so random. Keeping a job has been challenging and he can’t drive or use public transportation because of the possibility of suffering a seizure, falling and hurting himself.
But with Finn’s help, that danger will lessen, launching a positive cycle of change. Stress can trigger seizures. With Finn’s help, Miller should have less stress over potential injuries, which could decrease the number of seizures. Aided by Finn, Miller may be able to begin using Yakima Transit’s Dial-A-Ride service and get a job. He graduated from high school in 2018 and he wants to work.
A year and a half in the making, the gift of Miller’s life-changing companion is a special wish granted by Children’s Wishes and Dreams, which executive director Heidi Anderson founded in 2005. Finn met Miller at her home office along with several other guests.
“My hope for this wish is it will enable Sam to be independent, self-reliant and be able to find a place to work,” Anderson said. “This dog is to give someone independence he’s never known.”
The all-volunteer nonprofit grants wishes to Yakima Valley children and young adults, age 3 to 21, with life-threatening or life-altering conditions, including severe injuries. It limits its funding for individual wishes to $10,000, with the money coming from fundraisers and donations.
Finn’s total cost was $23,000. But to answer this special wish for a special dog, Children’s Wishes and Dreams reached out to the community within and beyond Miller’s home in West Valley. And people responded in a big way.
The nonprofit provided the initial $10,000 and garnered an additional $17,745.99 through special collections at its events and a story in its newsletter, jars at banks and businesses and donations by churches, car clubs, fire and police departments and individuals.
The total needed for Finn was raised by November 2018, but donations kept coming until June.
“It was just amazing,” Anderson said. “I’m touched and appreciative of all the community support that’s behind this wish. My heartfelt thanks to everyone.”
Children’s Wishes and Dreams put the remaining $4,745.99 in a separate account for Finn’s veterinary bills, grooming, food and necessities, until the balance is used, Anderson said.
A tall young man with a quiet demeanor, Miller smiled as Aguayo showed him Finn’s AKC certificate and started to go through the paperwork that would make Finn officially his.
“I see new opportunities in my life — new opportunities and another road to go down,” Miller said, Finn at his side.
His girlfriend of three years, Kailey Mosley — who has a dog named Huck — was referred to Children’s Wishes and Dreams. She received her wish to visit Disneyland and got to spend quality time with her mother, who had been battling cancer but is now in remission. In early summer 2018 Mosley and her mother approached Anderson about a wish for Miller.
“I nominated him because that’s what it’s for, and he needed a friend,” Mosley said.
Anderson researched five businesses that train and provide seizure dogs and all quoted costs of around $23,000, she said. Anderson told the women that was too much, but said the organization could support fundraising beyond the organization’s maximum $10,000.
Anyone can refer someone to Children’s Wishes and Dreams by phone or completing a form. A representative contacts relatives and verifies the condition with the family physician, then meets with the person nominated to ask for three wishes, so there are a few options. The average cost to fulfill a wish ranges from $4,500 to $7,500, according to an informational flyer.
The organization gets requests for trips, to meet celebrities and visit grandparents or other beloved relatives, for wheelchair ramps, specialized strollers, computers or bedroom renovations. In 2010, it granted a wish for a ceiling lift — a motorized device that uses a sling to lift and move a person along an overhead track to different points in a room or area.
One young boy wanted a remote-controlled helicopter. He received that along with wings presented and pinned by U.S. Army representatives, and soldiers did a fly-by while he was in the hospital, Anderson said. The boy died 45 minutes after the fly-by.
The Yakima Police Department, classic car club Vintiques of Yakima and VanArnam Vineyards are consistently strong supporters of Children’s Wishes and Dreams. The Sun Country Mustang Club has donated some show proceeds and organizers of the annual Sort 4 The Cause event in Sunnyside also support the nonprofit.
“YPD does a lot for us,” Anderson said, pointing out that the department has participated in No-Shave November, an annual effort to increase dialogue on cancer by growing out facial hair. Officers contribute so they can stop shaving that month and have donated the proceeds to Children’s Wishes and Dreams.
For Miller and Finn, the organization reached out to its steady supporters and others.
“The community has helped this wish so very much, and many people have worked hard to make it happen,” Anderson said.
Some who donated specifically for Finn’s purchase were Vintiques of Yakima, the West Valley Church and the West Valley Fire Department. Donation jars went up at Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association branches, Waffles Café at the Meadowbrook shopping center and Wray’s Thriftway at Meadowbrook and Chalet Place.
“I bank at Yakima Federal and we had one at the Dollar Store, where I worked,” Miller said.
Guests filled a big donation jar at VanArnum Vineyards with $1,375, Anderson said. And many who attended Children’s Wishes and Dreams events made multiple donations for Finn, she said.
Loyalty Service Dogs specializes in specializes in training service dogs for people with autism, diabetes, epilepsy and PTSD, according to its website, loyaltyservicedogs.com. Aguayo has worked with Finn for nearly the dog’s entire life; Finn had his first birthday in November.
Along with detecting a potential seizure by scent, Finn knows what a seizure looks like. When he realizes that a seizure is imminent or happening, Finn will go for help if Miller is alone. When Finn finds someone who can help, he paws at the person, Aguayo said. He doesn’t bark.
As a service dog, Finn has an important job. He’s a working dog, Aguayo stressed. “Please don’t pet him. If people are touching him, he can’t concentrate on Sam,” he added.
This prompted a question from Miller — can Finn cut loose like any other dog every now and then? Aguayo smiled. “He can play. He can still be a dog,” he said.
Finn and Miller will get to know each other better with the trainer’s help before Aguayo returns home Sunday. Aguayo will go through some of the motions of daily life for Miller and his new companion, explaining how Miller can integrate Finn into his life.
There’s a lot to learn.
For instance, Finn can’t go on escalators, and hotels can’t charge a pet fee if they’re traveling. Different leashes do different things. Miller will get in the habit of cleaning Finn’s ears and his teeth and has pamphlets for people with questions about his dog.
Mosley waited for Miller to spend a little time with Finn before introducing herself to him. “He’s so soft,” she said.
“I’m really excited for Sam,” Mosley said. “He’s really been waiting for this.”