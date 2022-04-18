Yakima’s city nominating committee recommended former community development specialist Colleda Monick for a vacant seat on the Yakima Planning Commission.
The City Council failed to appoint someone to the seat last month after the nominating committee recommended Kenton Gartrell and a motion to appoint Gartrell failed. Gartrell is a local business owner and former council candidate.
The city reopened the application period through March 31 and received a robust response.
The nominating committee, made up of council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, made the second recommendation unanimously after interviewing eight candidates over two days last week, according to minutes from the meeting.
Monick previously worked for the city of Yakima as a community development specialist, assistant planner and economic development assistant, according to the resume she submitted with her application materials. She also previously worked as a marketing director for the Yakima County Development Association, her resume said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic obtained the candidate’s application materials through a public records request.
The planning commission is a citizen board that gives recommendations to the city and council on items related to long-term planning, growth and development, zoning ordinances and land use matters. The commission’s seven members must be residents of Yakima or owners of a business or property in Yakima.
New commission members must be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council. The recommendation will be considered by the full council at Tuesday’s business meeting.
Also at the meeting, the council will consider adopting a new redistricting plan for the city. The draft map adds a third Latino-majority district in the city and adjusts district boundaries to follow arterial city streets.
Districts 1, 2 and 4 have a Latino majority under the map.
Community members can comment on agenda items during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Register for public comment by visiting https://bit.ly/3uLl3fc and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.