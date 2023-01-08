Efforts to house those experiencing chronic homelessness in Yakima are finally coming to fruition.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is now converting the 58-unit Yakima Valley Inn motel on North First Street into permanent supportive housing that will provide a place to live for those experiencing chronic homelessness.
Neighborhood Health recently purchased the 10,776-square-foot motel at 818 N. First St. for $2.7 million. The nonprofit, which provides health care for those experiencing homelessness among its services, used state funds to acquire it last year. The funds were earmarked for projects across the state that could quickly convert hotels, motels and other existing structures into housing.
Now, staff are working to clean and prepare units for occupancy, and it will be named Neighborhood Apartments, said Neighborhood Health CEO Rhonda Hauff.
“We’re cleaning units, we’re cleaning up and taking applications,” she said. “I suspect we will be moving participants in within the next week or so.”
Some units have kitchenettes and those that don’t will be outfitted with them, Hauff said.
Four units will be retrofitted as isolation and quarantine units for COVID-19 or other illness, she said.
“So if unsheltered people come to us sick, we can use these so they can get well,” Hauff said. “Then they will be transferred to affordable supportive housing.”
The city still has to approve the conversion, said Joan Davenport, director of city community development.
“We’ll work through that with Neighborhood Health,” she said.
This project marks one of the few permanent supportive housing programs offered to those experiencing chronic homelessness in Yakima.
There were 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, of which 183 were living on the streets, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time count.
Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County, applauds the project, saying it adds to long-term solutions.
“It’s a much-needed addition to our homeless response system because in 2022 the number of chronically homeless families who were also unsheltered increased by 13% from the previous year,” she said.
By definition, a chronically homeless person is someone with a disability who is living in a place not meant for human habitation. Mental health and substance abuse issues are considered disabilities.
“This is a huge portion of our population living outside,” Murdock said.
Those who have a chronic disability, have been homeless for a year or have experienced four or more homeless episodes in the past three years qualify to live at Neighborhood Apartments, Hauff said.
Residents will be required to pay 30% of their income to live there.
Wraparound services such as medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment will be provided.
There will be rules, and security will be on hand at night, Hauff said. The Yakima Valley Inn should not be confused with the Yakima Inn, another motel on North First Street nearby.
This new development adds to the 90 housing units Neighborhood Health already offers to those experiencing homeless care or in need of respite care.
Hauff said people need a place to live before they can adequately address health or other life issues.
“It’s an important factor of why we as a health care organization are so involved in housing,” she said. “We know that a lack of housing is a detriment to people’s health.”
Neighborhood Apartments is part of a growing movement in Yakima to provide housing to those in need.
More projects coming
Justice Housing Yakima recently received a nearly $4.6 million grant from the state’s Housing Trust Fund, said Executive Director David Helseth.
While Justice Housing will build the micro homes on more than 3 acres, Neighborhood Health and Comprehensive Healthcare will provide wraparound services, and Sunrise Outreach will manage it, he said.
“It’s community working together, resources that are already in place,” Helseth said. “We don’t want to duplicate services. They’re the experts; we're going to get the housing in and they’ll do the rest.”
The Yakima Housing Authority is embarking on a 54-unit housing project on Fruitvale Boulevard near Sixth Avenue geared to helping those experiencing homelessness.
And Catholic Charities in the fall will be applying for state funding to build a 73-unit complex behind Target in northeast Yakima targeting families and individuals facing homelessness or experiencing homelessness, said director Bryan Ketcham.
Catholic Charities has partnered with the Yakima Housing Authority and the state Department of Social and Health Services for housing vouchers tenants can use.
Neighborhood Health has agreements with several housing providers, including Catholic Charities, to provide wraparound services.
Teamwork among service providers is key, Ketcham said.
“None of us hold all the keys to success,” he said.
Stability
Neighborhood Health’s presence on North First Street could spawn a safer and healthier environment there, said Davenport of the city's community development department.
“I think it will be a stabilizing presence on North First Street,” she said, noting the services and outreach that Neighborhood Health plans to offer. “To have boots on the ground that will be in the corridor where there is a need will be helpful.”
Placing people in homes will provide them needed stability so they can be treated for any health or other issues they may be facing, Murdock said.
Often times long-term homelessness is what fosters problems such as mental and physical health and substance abuse, she said.
“There’s a reason that people who are unsheltered have higher needs,” Murdock said.
There simply isn’t enough housing, and providing permanent supportive housing is a big part of the solution, she said.
“When there’s not enough housing, finding a place to live is like playing musical chairs,” Murdock said. “And those who cannot run fast enough you find sitting on the sidewalk.”
