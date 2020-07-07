Yakima Neighborhood Health Services will see a change of leadership at the end of September with the retirement of longtime CEO Anita Monoian.
Monoian, 77, will end her more than four-decade tenure as president and CEO on Sept. 30. Rhonda Hauff, the community health center’s COO and deputy CEO, will move into the position on Oct. 1.
“(Neighborhood Health) has been a labor of love for me for more than 41 years, so it is hard to say goodbye. But I am leaving the organization in good hands,” Monoian said in a news release. She was not available for additional comment Monday.
Neighborhood Health has four clinics in Yakima, medical and dental clinics in Granger and Sunnyside, and programs for those experiencing homelessness.
Monoian and Neighborhood Health’s board of directors have worked on a succession plan for several years, said Don Hinman, board chair for Neighborhood Health. Part of that plan included naming Hauff to the deputy CEO position.
“We’re of the philosophy we should promote from within,” he said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Neighborhood Health’s leaders and board members met to develop an updated strategic plan that outlined Neighborhood Health’s direction for the next several years, Hauff said.
Right now, however, serving the community during the pandemic and helping reduce transmission of COVID-19 are the organization’s priority, Hauff said.
“We don’t anticipate any dramatic changes between now and October and beyond at this point,” she said.
Monoian started working as a grant writer for Neighborhood Health in 1979, a temporary position while she was waiting to move to Seattle to work at a hospital there. But Monoian was promoted to CEO within weeks and stayed on to respond to challenges at the organization, which was founded just four years earlier.
Under Monoian’s tenure, the organization grew from a single clinic in east Yakima that offered preventive health services to about a dozen patients a day to a regional network of 10 clinics and facilities from Yakima to Sunnyside. Neighborhood Health has 92,000 patient visits yearly and employs about 300 workers.
“It’s such an important story,” Hinman said. “(Monoian) taking something from nothing and making it into something powerful.”
Monoian also has been involved in advocacy efforts for community health centers at a national level. She served on the board of the National Association of Community Health Centers, or NACHC, which served 1,400 community health centers nationwide. In 2009, Monoian was elected national chair.
Monoian also served on boards and committees for numerous health care organizations, including the Washington Association of Community and Migrant Health Centers and the Northwest Regional Primary Care Association.
She also served as an adviser to U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton’s health policy committee and on committees for several Washington governors.
NACHC recognized her advocacy work and her efforts to grow Neighborhood Health when selecting her for a national award in 2017. During that same year, the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University named Monoian the 2017 Geiger Gibson Program Distinguished Visitor for spurring inspiration in public health policy and practice.
“I don’t think there’s any question that health care for all is definitely her passion,” Hauff said. “I suspect that will continue for a long time to come.”