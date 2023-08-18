Scott sat under the cover of a tree Wednesday in front of St. Michael’s Episcopal Mission. While hiding from the sun, he twisted open an ice-cold bottle of water. As he tipped it into his mouth, the condensation on the bottle streamed down his fingers and onto his face, mixing with the beads of sweat hanging off his cheeks.
He took a long swig before setting the bottle down on the grass next to him. Scott, who is homeless and declined to provide his last name, had made his way to St. Michael’s seeking shelter from the sun and something cool to drink.
By mid-afternoon, the temperature in Yakima would reach 104 degrees, higher than the 102 degree record for the same date set in 2020.
Around 11 a.m., with temperatures rapidly approaching 100, Scott and a half dozen other homeless people stopped at St. Michael’s, where Yakima Neighborhood Health Services had set up its mobile hygiene trailer and a few tents to provide water, clean clothes and health check-ins with one of its nurses.
The 2022 Point in Time Survey found 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County.
“Sometimes we have nowhere to go,” Scott said. “We’re all running around, heat exhausted and dropping like flies. Whenever we find shade, people come and shoo us away telling us to go. Anywhere we try to sit, they chase us out of there.”
Scott said on days when temperatures exceed 100 degrees, stations like the one set up by YNHS can save lives. Being able to stop by and pick up a few water bottles and use a bathroom is enough to keep him going, he said.
“Any place that offers water and shade is a big help,” Scott said. “It’s amazing that people come out here to help us. Some of us sweat right through our clothes and we can pick up new clothes here. Sometimes we shower to cool down or we just use their bathroom since public ones are so hard to come by.”
Around the corner, Frank Rowland, chief facilities and safety officer at YNHS, was getting ready to open the hygiene trailer.
He explained that the trailer, which is outfitted with three air-conditioned combination showers and bathrooms, is designed to allow its users to not only get clean but to take time and cool down.
Afterward, visitors get water and the option to speak with a nurse, who checks them for signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion.
Because of sanitation procedures, Rowland said up to 24 people can sign up to use the showers. After that, the trailer needs to be cleaned, and the used water has to be pumped out.
When the trailer closes, around 3 p.m., Rowland said people are welcome to visit YNHS’s cooling stations at the Rhonda Hauff Community Services Resource Center a few blocks away at 201 S. Sixth St.
“We have clinics just a couple blocks away in each direction and one of our permanent housings also provides a cooling center,” Rowland said. “When we close up shop here for the day, they (homeless people) are welcome to come visit us there.”
In the Lower Valley, where the homeless population is more spread out, Rowland said YNHS sends vans out to pick people up since walking long distances to the hygiene trailer in Wapato and Toppenish can be too long during 100-degree days.
Annette Rodriguez, homeless services officer at YNHS, said she hopes the use of services like the hygiene trailer and cooling stations becomes more prevalent. She said whenever she starts seeing regulars show looking for access to different resources, she’s happy to help.
“Sometimes people come back weekly to use our services. We want that. We want people to come back and engage. It’s what we’re here for,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a lot of the same things that can happen to you if you’re stuck out in the sun. Imagine you’re out on the street trying to get some shade, fanning yourself. Now imagine you have nowhere to go.”
On the lawn in front of St. Michael’s, Scott was joined by four others who signed up for the hygiene trailer’s services.
As he waited for his turn in the shower, he exchanged stories about ways he’s found to stay cool. Most of them included spending the hottest parts of the day sleeping under the shade hoping that when he wakes up, the sun will have fallen below the horizon and the heat has subsided.
“Sometimes I’ll go to a motel with my girl and pretend to be a customer. We’ll wear our cleanest clothes and say we’re going to use the pool, then we’ll just jump in an stay as long as no one notices,” one man said.
