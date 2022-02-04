Yakima Neighborhood Health launching new training program for family nurse practitioners

￼ residency program beginning next fall in Yakima will provide family nurse practitioners with the skills they need to care for underserved populations.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is building a new training center that will be used by its new family nurse practitioner residency program.
Three residency slots — which are full-time, 12-month salaried positions — are available for the inaugural 2022-23 class, according to a news release. Courses are set to begin in September and applications are open.
Leaders and supporters of the nonprofit are thrilled to launch the program, said Rhonda Hauff, chief executive officer of Neighborhood Health. They started talking about it last summer, she said.
Chris Newman, chief integration officer for Neighborhood Health, said it’s the nonprofit’s first such program. It will be housed in a new structure to be built on South Sixth Street, near East Yakima Avenue. The long and narrow lot had been the site of a small apartment building. It has been cleared and Neighborhood Health is in the final stages of permitting.
“Construction is imminent,” Hauff said of the building, which will house all of Neighborhood Health’s staff training as well.
Neighborhood Health has long used nurse practitioners as primary care providers, Hauff said. Nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who have earned either a master’s of science degree in nursing or a doctor of nursing practice degree. They can serve as a primary or specialty care provider.
The nonprofit contracted with Community Health Center Inc., which created the residency program, she said. Implemented in 2007, the program was specifically designed for family nurse practitioners intending to practice as primary care providers in federally qualified health centers, according to an article in The Online Journal of Issues in Nursing.
The new residency program is specifically intended for family nurse practitioners who are committed to developing careers as primary care providers in the challenging setting of community health centers and other safety net settings, said Amelia Rutter, program director.
Rutter is a nurse practitioner who provides care at Neighborhood Health’s clinic at the Henry Beauchamp Center in Yakima. She has worked for Neighborhood Health since 2012, with the last four years at the center’s clinic.
Primary goals of the new residency program include increasing access to quality primary care for underserved, rural and special populations and addressing targeted needs of agricultural workers, people experiencing homelessness and residents of public housing. Overall, the Yakima Valley is medically underserved, and finding providers specifically for those needs can be even more challenging.
It’s hoped the program will improve the skills, confidence, productivity and job satisfaction of new nurse practitioners, specifically in a rural setting.
While awaiting a patient Thursday, Rutter mentioned some of the specific challenges nurse practitioners can face in a community health center setting. Patients may struggle with other issues beyond medical needs, for example. Community health centers support their clients in many ways and see a high number of patients for medical issues, while also providing guidance in other areas for some, can be overwhelming for new nurse practitioners.
“It’s great they’ll be ramped up slowly over the year,” she said, in a more gradual introduction to community health practice with strong support. “They’ll be mentored.”
Neighborhood Health has reached out to nursing schools in the state and the region in hopes of attracting applicants for the new program. Though there’s no commitment for residency students to stay with Neighborhood Health or even in the area, that would be ideal.
“We’re hoping that people stay on or continue to work in community health somewhere,” Rutter said.
