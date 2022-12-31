Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Thomas

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Thomas, right, from Yakima, hooks cargo to a Super Puma helicopter on Dec. 21 during a vertical replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur during its deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron

Wyatt Thomas, a Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class from Yakima, is part of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet which has been deployed in the Indo-Pacific region.

Thomas serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73).

Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Contact Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.

