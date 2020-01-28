The city of Yakima has a new code administration manager.
Longtime employee Glenn Denman was named to the position by community development Director Joan Davenport last week. Denman had been the city’s supervising code inspector.
“Glenn brings a strong technical background and many certifications to perform the duties of city building official, as well as a detailed approach to enforcement of city code violations,” Davenport said in a news release.
Denman replaces the previous code administration manager, Joe Caruso, who retired last year.
According to the city’s website, the code administration division enforces “all laws, rules and regulation (sic) relative to zoning, housing, building, mechanical, plumbing, sign, fire prevention, life safety, construction codes and ordinances.”
Denman was selected after a broad candidate search, the release said. He has been employed by the city’s code division since 2008.