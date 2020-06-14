In honor of the effective end of slavery in the U.S., the Yakima County NAACP will lead a caravan through Yakima on June 19.
Beginning at 6 p.m. at the Central Lutheran Church in Yakima, the “freedom ride” will make its way to the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. Participants will be able to listen to an arrangement of religious songs from the 1960s and ’70s and speeches from Martin Luther King Jr. through the website doitallinthemall.com, said James Parks, former president of the Yakima County NAACP.
Upon arriving at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, he said the group plans to have a guest speaker talk about the significance of June 19.
June 19, 1865, is recognized as the day the Emancipation Proclamation was implemented nationwide, two and a half years after its signing. It signifies the end of slavery in the U.S.
On June 25, the local NAACP chapter plans to continue recognition of the date by having a virtual town hall forum at 6 p.m. to discuss racial tension, policing and systemic oppression. Parks said scheduled participants include Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray and Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers.
“Now’s the best time in the world for us to come together and talk about what’s going on and see if we can do something about it,” said Parks.